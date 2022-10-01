Congress presidential election: Rival Tharoor says ‘vote for Kharge if...’2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
- Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has filed nomination papers to contest the post of president of Congress party
In the much-awaited Congress presidential election, candidate Shashi Tharoor said that the the party workers should choose the leader, and that's the message.
The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, "I'm saying that if you're satisfied with party's working, vote for Kharge sahab. If you want change, I'm there. But there's no ideological problem,"
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has filed nomination papers to contest the post of president of Congress party.
In an interview with news agency ANI, Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said that ordinary workers told him to contest and that he wants the party to strengthen and also wants to become a “voice of change" within the party.
"The internal democracy that we are showing is not present in any other party. When election was announced, I had intention(to contest). I wrote an article, stating that the election is good for party and mentioned its reasons," he said.
"After that several people, ordinary workers told me to contest the poll. I started thinking and talking to people...I just want the party to strengthen and that I become a voice of the changes within the party and show its different face to people," he added.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who received backlash on social media for releasing his manifesto (for the contest) with a map of India that does not have parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, apologized for the same and said ‘no one did such things on purpose’.
When asked about the role of Gandhi family after election of party president, he said, "Gandhi family & Congress' DNA is the same...No (party) president is such a fool to tell "Goodbye" to Gandhi family. They are a huge asset to us."
The grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. The polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.
