Congress presidential elections: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor today

As the Congress party gears up to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years, senior leaders of the party Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face off against each other for the post of AICC chief on Monday (17 October). The voting will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in which more than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will be allowed to choose the party chief in a secret ballot. For the sixth time, the election will take place at AICC headquarters at over 65 polling booths across the country in Congress' 137-year history.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}