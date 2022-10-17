Congress presidential elections: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor today

As the Congress party gears up to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years, senior leaders of the party Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face off against each other for the post of AICC chief on Monday (17 October). The voting will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in which more than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will be allowed to choose the party chief in a secret ballot. For the sixth time, the election will take place at AICC headquarters at over 65 polling booths across the country in Congress' 137-year history.
Here are 10 updates regarding Congress Presidential election:
- Incumbent Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates.
- Shashi Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, and Mallikarjun Kharge will cast vote at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru.
- On the one side, there is 80-year-old Kharge, a grassroots politician and a hardcore loyalist of the Gandhi family and on the other is 66-year-old Tharoor - articulate, erudite, and suave - who is known for speaking his mind and joined the Congress in 2009 after a long stint at the United Nations.
- There's a stark contrast between Kharge and Tharoor's backgrounds. While Kharge was born into a poor family at Varavatti in Bidar district, and did his schooling and BA as well as Law in Gulbarga, Tharoor was born in London and has a phenomenal educational background.
- Tharoor hails from Nair community of Kerala and has studied at premier institutions in India and the US, including St Stephen's College in Delhi and Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Massachusetts. He completed a Ph.D. in 1978 from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.
- On the other hand, Mallikarjun Kharge is a leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics. He was elected MLA nine times in a row and has been pitched as a Dalit leader by his party colleagues. Kharge has seen a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginnings as a union leader in his home-district of Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi.
- Kharge and Tharoor made fervent appeals on the last day of the campaign. Kharge said he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, in case he becomes its president. Tharoor took a veiled dig at some senior leaders supporting Kharge, saying some colleagues were "indulging in 'netagiri' and telling party workers" that they know whom Sonia Gandhi wants to be elected.
- Electors in the Congress presidential polls have been asked to put a tick mark against the name of their choice on the ballot paper.
- The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.
- The last electoral contest for the top post of the party took place in 2000 when Jitendra Prasad suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia Gandhi. Prior to that, Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.
