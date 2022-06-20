In view of Congress protests over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory for commuters.
In light of the Congress's protests over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a new commuter advisory on Monday.
"Due to special traffic arrangements inwards, movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road. Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," said Delhi Traffic Police.
Between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., commuters are advised to avoid Gol Methi Junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction, and Man Singh Road Junction since significant traffic is expected on these roads due to special arrangements.
Commuters should also avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, and Gurgaon Road in the morning, according to Delhi Traffic Police. The Congress will organise a peaceful protest across the country on Monday against the federal government's alleged "vendetta politics" as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to appear before the ED for the fourth round of questioning.
The ED interrogated the Wayanad MP from June 13 to 15, despite strong opposition from party officials and workers. Gandhi had been summoned by the ED to appear again on Friday (June 17), but he requested that he be excused and that a fresh date be set on Monday (June 20).
Later, ED issued fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation on Monday, granting his request to the agency to consider deferring his questioning from June 17 to June 20 citing his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition.
On June 20, the Congress will hold "peaceful" protests against the Agnipath recruiting plan across the country.
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh earlier said on Twitter: "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme and against Modi government's vendetta politics targeting its MP Rahul Gandhi. A Congress delegation will also meet Rashtrapati in the evening."
