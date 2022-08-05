Congress' protest is to save 'Gandhi family'; Rahul says it's to protect 'democracy'

The Congress' protest against price rise and unemployment is essentially aimed at "saving" the Gandhi family from corruption charges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata party said on Friday. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the motive of the protest was to save the 'democracy' of India in a context that his party was not even allowed to launch a protest against the Centre. Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday for holding a demonstration against food price rise and GST on essential items. Other Congress leaders were also detained for organizing a nationwide agitation against the Central government.

