Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, were detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday
The protesting Congress MPs slogans against the government demanding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items be withdrawn
Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs led by party chief Sonia Gandhi started a protest in the parliament on Friday against price rise and GST hike. In a footage, congress leader Priyanka Gandhi crossed the barricades where she held a brief sit-in before being taken away by cops. She, along with other Congress leaders was dragged into buses from outside the party's headquarters in Delhi today.
His brother, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also detained. The group of leaders was restricted to a hall in Kingsway Camp in GTB Nagar.
Congress protest against price rise: Here are 10 points on this top political story
Congress party leaders protest in Punjab: Footage of Congress's protest against the price rise has gone viral. In one of the videos, Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with other leaders and party workers held a protest on Friday along with other leaders and party workers against the Centre over the issue of inflation and unemployment.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi detained: Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, were detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar.
Sonia Gandhi led the protest: On Friday, Congress interim President and MP Sonia Gandhi led the protest against high food prices in the country.
Congress is holding a massive protest even when the Delhi police have denied permission for it. The Paramilitary forces and the Delhi police have blocked the Vijai Chowk road and the route from Parliament to President's House by barricades. Women paramilitary personnel are queued right on the other side of the barricades to stop the Congress MPs from protesting. They have also planned to gherao the Prime Minister's Office.
The protesting Congress MPs slogans against the government demanding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items be withdrawn.
The Delhi Police has denied permission to the opposition party to stage a protest in the national capital as prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district.
A large number of police personnel has been deployed at 24, Akbar road amid heavy rains in Central Delhi.
Police prevented the party's efforts to hold similar marches in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, Gauhati, and some other cities, detaining party members and taking them away in buses and other vehicles.
Congress was infuriated by the government's decision last month to impose a tax on packed milk curd, cheese, buttermilk, packed rice, flour and wheat.
