Congress protests in Pune, Thane, Solapur against onion export ban

PUNE : The Congress staged protests in Pune, Thane and Solapur cities of Maharashtra on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's decision to ban the export of onions.

The Congress staged protests in Pune, Thane and Solapur cities of Maharashtra on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's decision to ban the export of onions.

In Pune, the party workers were seen wearing onion garlands during their protest outside the collectorate.

In Pune, the party workers were seen wearing onion garlands during their protest outside the collectorate. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said despite the lockdown, farmers produced onions and when they were about to get good returns, the Centre banned its export.

"This is injustice against farmers and the Centre should withdraw the decision as soon as possible," he said.

In Thane, the protest was led by the party's city unit president Vikrant Chavan. The agitation was held outside the party office, wherein the protesters shouted slogans against the Centre over the ban.

"Despite the pandemic and the lockdown, farmers have produced onions. They will get some income only if the export continues, otherwise they will face severe problems," he said.

A similar protest was held by the party in Solapur.

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.