Congress questions govt over IOC's contract to hire Adani port for LPG imports
This comes at a time when Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Thursday said that there was no binding agreement or take-or-pay liability in place with Adani Ports.
The Congress on Friday said that state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was being made to use Adani-owned Gangavaram Port through an "unfavourable" contract. It was earlier importing LPG via the government-run Visakhapatnam Port.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×