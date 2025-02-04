Rahul Gandhi made false allegations about statement of Army Chief on India-China border situation: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, for alleging that China was sitting inside the country. He asked him to consider introspecting about the phase of our history.

On Monday, while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi alleged, “Today, we have the Chinese (on our land), but the Prime Minister has denied it.”

“The PM has denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory, but for some reason, our army keeps talking to the Chinese about their entry into our territory, and our chief of army staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory,” claimed Gandhi.

However, reacting to the Congress leader's charges, Singh said that Rahul Gandhi had made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief about the situation on the India-China border.

“The Army Chief’s remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. The government has shared these details in Parliament,” Said Singh in a post on X.

Stating that the words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time, the minister added, “It is a matter of deep regret that Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest.”

“Gandhi may consider introspecting…” If at all there is Indian Territory into which China has come, this is 38,000 sq. km in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict and 5,180 sq. km. illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Shri Rahul Gandhi may consider introspecting about this phase of our history, said Singh.

In his Lok Speech, the Congress leader also claimed that the reason China is inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed and India is refusing to produce.

