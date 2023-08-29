Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month to meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Sources said that the Congress leader is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to leave for Paris in the first week of September for a five-day tour to Europe. He will attend a meeting with European Union members in Brussels on September 7.

On September 8, the former Congress chief will address students at a university in Paris and deliver a lecture there, while on September 9, he will participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris, sources told PTI.

Thereafter, Gandhi is slated to visit Norway where he will address the Indian diaspora event on September 10, said sources, adding that he will meet members of the diaspora and may hold a press conference there.

Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. The summit will be held for two days and will be joined by representatives of member nations as well as guest nations.

India assumed the G20 presidency for a year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and has been hosting several meetings across the country.

During the summit, representatives will engage in discussions about diverse economic reforms. The summit will be concluded with the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration.

The declaration will consist of priorities and other points discussed and agreed upon during the meetings. As the national capital gears up to host the international summit next month, know all about the G20 Summit.

(With PTI inputs)