Congress Rajya Sabha candidate list: Kharge, Pawan Khera nominated from Karnataka, Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress released names of candidates for the upcoming biennial and bye-elections to the Rajya Sabha. The party nominated Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan from Karnataka. It also declared one candidate each for Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Congress' list of Rajya Sabha candidates released today is as follows: Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan

Madhya Pradesh: Meenakshi Natarajan

Rajasthan: Neeraj Dangi

Tamil Nadu: Praveen Chakravarty

Jharkhand: Pranav Jha

The Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats in 10 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur, will be held on June 18.

This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8.

Also Read | ECI announces Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats as HD Deve Gowda, Kharge retire

Bypoll to the Upper House for one seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha will also be conducted the same day.

The last date for filing of nominations is June 8.

BJP names 11 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in 5 states The BJP's central election committee, which released the names of a total of 11 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in five states, fielded Debashish Samantaray as its candidate from Odisha.

The BJP fielded Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh; Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya from Gujarat; Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh; A Sharda Devi from Manipur; and Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia from Rajasthan.

The party has fielded its Manipur president A Sharda Devi as its candidate from the state and senior party leader Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh, according to the list released by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

TDP gets 3, Jana Sena one Rajya Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh decided on Thursday to allocate three of the four upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from the state to Telugu Desam Party, while ally Jana Sena will field a candidate for the remaining seat, PTI reported.

The decision was taken at a meeting of NDA constituents, comprising TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, held in Amaravati.