A war of words has begun between Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged harassment charges against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV. Former President of Assam Youth Congress Dr. Angkita Dutta alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past six months.

A team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case and is likely to arrest Srinivas BV in connection with the case.

The Congress leader said that Assam CM has become ‘infamous’ for his antics to stay in news, while dismissing the allegations against Srinivas as ‘propaganda’, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

“Sometimes he wants to arrest Congress leader Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest Srinivas BV. Don't pay attention to him," Surjewal said while addressing a press conference here.

Responding to Surjewala's statement, Sarma said that Assam Police was acting in accordance with the law and it is unfair to blame him for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers, HT reported.

Assam police registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV.

The case was registered at Dispur police station under Sections 509,294,341,352,354,354A(iv) and 506 IPC RW Section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled Dr Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for "anti-party activities".

The order was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past six months.