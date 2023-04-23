Congress-Assam CM war of words over harassment case against IYC chief Srinivas BV1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 01:49 PM IST
A team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case and is likely to arrest Srinivas BV in connection with the case.
A war of words has begun between Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged harassment charges against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV. Former President of Assam Youth Congress Dr. Angkita Dutta alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past six months.
