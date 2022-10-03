Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Congress releases guidelines for prez poll, office-bearers cannot campaign

Congress releases guidelines for prez poll, office-bearers cannot campaign

The ‘Halla Bol’ rally by the Congress comes ahead of the party’s 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7. (File)
2 min read . 02:54 PM ISTLivemint

  • Ahead of its presidential poll, Congress central election authority , in its guidelines said that those who wish to support any candidate will have to first resign from their organisational post

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Congress on Monday issued a set of guidelines for the election, and has barred party office-bearers from campaigning for candidates.

Ahead of its presidential poll, Congress central election authority , in its guidelines said that those who wish to support any candidate will have to first resign from their organisational post.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the grand old party's top post in their personal capacity, the party said, noting that the 'delegates are free to elect any one of them, as per their choice, through ballot paper.'

AICC general secretaries, In-charges, secretaries, joint secretaries, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, heads of frontal organisations, chiefs of departments, cells and all official spokespersons 'shall not campaign for or against contesting candidates', it said.

"If they wish to support any candidate, they must first resign from their organisational post, after that they participate in the campaign process," it said.

The Congress presidential election will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

The Congress asked all PCC presidents to extend courtesy to the candidates during their visits to the respective states.

The PCC presidents will provide and arrange a meeting hall, chairs and other public announcement equipment for the candidate who wishes to hold the meeting of PCC delegates, it said.

"However, no such meeting can be called by the PCC president in their personal capacity," it added.

Organising the meeting is the task of the proposer or the supporters of the contesting candidates, it pointed out.

During the election, the Congress said, no candidate can use vehicles for bringing voters nor resort to any "undesired pamphleteering" or any other kind of publication propaganda.

"Controverters of these procedures shall render the candidatures election invalid and make them liable for disciplinary action," the party warned.

It said utmost care must be taken to ensure that there is no mala-fide campaign against any candidate.

"The same would bring disgrace to the party. The sensitivity of the election process must be upheld at any cost," it cautioned.

In a tweet, presidential candidate Tharoor said he welcomes the announcement by the party's chief election authority on the organisation's presidential election.

In another tweet, he said he has resigned as the chief of Professionals' Congress.

"For those asking: I have already submitted my letter of resignation as head of @ProfCong to the Congress President last month," he said.

