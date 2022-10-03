Congress releases guidelines for prez poll, office-bearers cannot campaign

Ahead of its presidential poll, Congress central election authority , in its guidelines said that those who wish to support any candidate will have to first resign from their organisational post
The Congress on Monday issued a set of guidelines for the election, and has barred party office-bearers from campaigning for candidates.
Ahead of its presidential poll, Congress central election authority , in its guidelines said that those who wish to support any candidate will have to first resign from their organisational post.
Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the grand old party's top post in their personal capacity, the party said, noting that the 'delegates are free to elect any one of them, as per their choice, through ballot paper.'
AICC general secretaries, In-charges, secretaries, joint secretaries, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, heads of frontal organisations, chiefs of departments, cells and all official spokespersons 'shall not campaign for or against contesting candidates', it said.
"If they wish to support any candidate, they must first resign from their organisational post, after that they participate in the campaign process," it said.
The Congress presidential election will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.
More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.
The Congress asked all PCC presidents to extend courtesy to the candidates during their visits to the respective states.