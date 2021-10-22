The Congress on Friday appointed Harish Chaudhary as in-charge for party affairs in Punjab, relieving Harish Rawat, former chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Chaudhary, who was the AICC secretary for Punjab, has also been made the in-charge for Chandigarh.

Rawat had urged the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

"Congress President has appointed Shri Harish Chaudhary as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect," the party said in a statement

“Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. He shall continue as member CWC," the statement said.

Harish Rawat was given the responsibility of the state last year in September. He also steered the party through the crisis emanating from rivalry between two power centers led by then chief minister Amarinder Singh and now state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Rawat played a key role in bringing in Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from Amarinder Singh. He later played a role in replacing Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister of Punjab after the former resigned alleging humiliation at the hands of the party.

