The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They even sought the details of victims so that action can be taken against them.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked Rahul Gandhi "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

He gave a statement in Srinagar during Bharat Jodo Yatra, "In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don't call the police then I will be shamed".

Reacting to the development, the Congress said on Twitter. "A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police."

“45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced," Congress Party tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a press conference and said he would like to reply to the allegations raised against him in the Lok Sabha itself but he may not get a chance to speak.

The Delhi Police's notice comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is at the centre of a massive political storm with the ruling Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs demanding his apology for 'insulting' India and Indian democracy on foreign soil.

The Congress repeatedly refuted the charge and said that criticising PM Modi is not insulting democracy.