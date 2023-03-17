Congress responds to Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi over his statement on women harassment2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Taking cognisance of social media posts, Delhin Police have sent a questionnaire and asked Rahul Gandhi ‘to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment’
The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They even sought the details of victims so that action can be taken against them.
