Home / News / India /  Congress responds to Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi over his statement on women harassment
Back

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They even sought the details of victims so that action can be taken against them.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked Rahul Gandhi "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

He gave a statement in Srinagar during Bharat Jodo Yatra, "In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don't call the police then I will be shamed".

Reacting to the development, the Congress said on Twitter. "A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police."

“45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced," Congress Party tweeted.

 

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a press conference and said he would like to reply to the allegations raised against him in the Lok Sabha itself but he may not get a chance to speak.

The Delhi Police's notice comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is at the centre of a massive political storm with the ruling Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs demanding his apology for 'insulting' India and Indian democracy on foreign soil.

The Congress repeatedly refuted the charge and said that criticising PM Modi is not insulting democracy.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout