Congress resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 18th day in Kerala

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The yatra plans to spend 19 days in Kerala and will cover seven districts of the state before entering Karnataka on 1 October. From Thrissur, it will pass through Palakkad on 26 and 27 September and will enter Malappuram on 28 September.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders and workers on Sunday resumed ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kerala's Thrissur. A large group of people came out to support Rahul Gandhi in the padayatra. It aims to cover 12 states in five months.
From Kerala, the padayatra will traverse through the state for the next few days and will reach Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days and cover a distance of 25 km every day.
The yatra took its 'much-deserved break' right before the day of filing nominations for the Congress President elections in the national capital on Saturday. The nomination process will be concluded on September 30. The polls are scheduled to take place on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19.
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior leader Rahul Gandhi is making noise all across the world with many International celebrities acknowledging the initiative. One such praise from Hollywood actor John Cusack who praised the parliamentarian for his cross-country campaign.
Taking to Twitter, John Cusack wrote, Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh also announced individual ‘Bharat Jodo Yatras’ for Assam and West Bengal.