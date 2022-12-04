Congress reveals plans after Bharat Jodo Yatra, know details here

“During the meeting, we held a long discussion about what next after Bharat Jodo Yatra? What should be the follow-up? ‘Hath se hath jodo’ is the special programme that has been planned. This will be done at block as well district level. Rahul Gandhi will highlight the achievements of Bharat Jodo Yatra during this," Jairam Ramesh added during the briefing after the key meeting of the Congress.