RSS member Santanu Sinha issues clarification on his ‘sexual exploitation’ post against BJP leader and IT Cell head Amit Malviya who has filed a defamation suit against him.

RSS leader Santanu Sinha on Tuesday issued a clarification on his "sexual exploitation" allegations against BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, saying his post was not intended to malign Malviya's image. The remarks came after the BJP leader filed a defamation suit against Sinha.

Sinha described it as humiliating that the Congress party was running a "hate campaign" against Malviya and the BJP. He also criticized the West Bengal BJP unit, expressing astonishment that no one from the state unit attempted to understand the "intent of the post," instead playing a dubious role.

In a Facebook post, the RSS leader wrote, "I want to give a clear message that the post was not aimed to malign Malviya but as caution not to get entangled in a honey trap, which was first brought to light by Tathagata Roy, ex-president of the State unit and former governor of Tripura."

"No corner in the post there is any whisper about sexual exploitation of women by Amit Malviya. Rather I have there expressed my fear if Malviya will be drawn to honey trap by the unscrupulous leaders of the party to remain clung to their post despite such debacle in the recently held election," he added.

He expressed his "heartfelt sorrow" and insisted that he had not written anything inappropriate in the post. He also stated that he has no intention of withdrawing it. “…do not want BJP and its office bearers get undermined in any manner by misinterpretation of my post."

Congress seeks action against Malviya On Monday, Congress demanded Malviya's removal from his position and an independent probe into Sinha's alleged 'sexual exploitation' post dated June 7, 2024.

“Shantanu Sinha has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, has indulged in nefarious activities. He indulges in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal. The only thing that we seek from the BJP is, justice for women," Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said.

"The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been leveled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell. Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position. It's a position of power and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position," she added.

(With ANI inputs)

