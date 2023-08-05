comScore
Congress Sandeep Dikshit on AAP’s inclusion in INDIA alliance, ‘Won't compare AAP even to geedads as they…'

 1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Sandeep Dikshit's remarks comes after Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called the mohalla clinics run by the AAP ‘overhyped’ and that he was left ‘disappointed’ after a visit to one such facility.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on AAP’s inclusion in I.N.D.I.A alliancePremium
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on AAP’s inclusion in I.N.D.I.A alliance

War of words between the AAP and the Congress continues. In a new incident, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has hit out at AAP and said that he won't compare the party with Jackals as even they possess some good qualities. Dikshit's remarks comes after Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called the mohalla clinics run by the AAP ‘overhyped’ and that he was left ‘disappointed’ after a visit to one such facility.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dikshit said, “In a jungle where lions and elephants live, 'geedad' (jackals) are also present...I won't compare them (AAP) even to 'geedads' as they also have some qualities…" 

In a tweet, Dikshit wrote, “Wish you'd met us also Dinesh Gundu Rao - would have shown real truth of Arvind Kejriwal's education, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption. Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in Congress."

Meanwhile, AAP alleged that that Rao's change in statement cam after he received a phone call and thereafter changed his stance. Meanwhile, both Congress and the AAP are members of the opposition INDIA bloc.

On Friday, Rao visited the 'Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic' at Panchsheel Park here. He was accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Bhavan medical officer Karthik, according to an official statement. 

Dikhit has always been a constant criticism of AAP. Earlier on 31 July, he had said that he supports the Central government’s ordinance against the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the government of NCT of Delhi, stating that the Bill is as per the constitutional status of the city. While speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit pointed out that Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least eight to ten years.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST
