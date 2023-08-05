Dikhit has always been a constant criticism of AAP. Earlier on 31 July, he had said that he supports the Central government’s ordinance against the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the government of NCT of Delhi, stating that the Bill is as per the constitutional status of the city. While speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit pointed out that Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least eight to ten years.

