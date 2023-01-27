Congress screens controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi at Kerala's beach2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:58 AM IST
- The central government has imposed a ban on the BBC documentary which is based on the 2002 riots in PM Modi's home state- Gujarat
The Congress party on Thursday organised the public screening of a controversial BBC Documentary in Kerala. The documentary, India: The Modi Question, has sparked uproar and the Central government has called it a "propaganda piece". Congress party organised the screening at a beach in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram amid heavy police deployment.
