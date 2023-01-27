The Congress party on Thursday organised the public screening of a controversial BBC Documentary in Kerala. The documentary, India: The Modi Question, has sparked uproar and the Central government has called it a "propaganda piece". Congress party organised the screening at a beach in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram amid heavy police deployment.

According to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), general secretary GS Babu lot of people turned up to watch the BBC documentary. The party also screened the same documentary in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Kerala's ruling party Communist Party of India (Marxist) also screened the documentary in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the screenings of the BBC documentary in various places in Kerala and said that Congress and CPI (M) together want to “discredit the county and the Prime Minister".

The central government has imposed a ban on the BBC documentary which is based on the 2002 riots in PM Modi's home state- Gujarat.

The documentary highlights the sectarian violence in Gujarat when Modi was the chief minister of the state. The documentary pointed to the massive homicide of Muslims after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was attacked and burnt by a Muslim mob. Human rights groups blamed Modi for doing little to stop the violence. However, India's Supreme Court dismissed all the allegations targeting the prime minister.

In the documentary, former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw has been featured. Straw said that the British government conducted an inquiry and concluded that the then administration of Modi when he was the CM of Gujarat, had created " a climate of impunity" for the rioters.

The Centre has blocked the controversial documentary across all social media platforms. Any attempts to screen the film will be a violation of Intellectual Property Rights, the Ministry of External Affairs said this week.

Meanwhile, Press freedom in India has declined in recent years. India fell eight places, to 150 out of 180 countries, in last year’s Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

The publication has accused PM Modi’s government of silencing criticism on social media, particularly on Twitter.