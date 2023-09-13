comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Congress seeks JPC probe against Adani Group in special session of Parliament
Opposition Congress on 13 September said the special session of the Parliament can begin in the new building with an announcement of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani Group, reported news agency PTI.

The National Democratic Alliance-led government has called for a special session of Parliament to be held from 18 to 22 September. As per details, the session is set to begin on September 18 in the old building and the proceedings are expected to shift to the new building on September 19 on Ganesh Chaturthi.

ALSO READ: Hindenburg Case: SEBI concealed 2014 DRI alert on Adani Group manipulations, says petitioner

Hitting out at Adani Group, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said a former Adani contractor has moved the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the case on the Adani issue in the interest of investors.

"A few days ago a PIL gets filed in the Supreme Court with detailed documentation on SEBI's failure to properly investigate the Adani MegaScam," he said in a post on X.

According to Ramesh, a former Adani contractor he sought Supreme Court permission to intervene in the interests of crores of investors.

"All this makes the case for a JPC even stronger. Parliament can begin its innings in the new building with the announcement of a JPC if the PM truly has nothing to hide," the Congress leader said.

Earlier on 24 January this year, US short-seller Hindenburg Research in its report alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and improper use of tax havens by the Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout. The Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg.

Earlier on 12 September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) concealed a January 2014 DRI alert about Adani having siphoned off the money and invested it in Adani-listed companies through entities based in Dubai and Mauritius, said one of the petitioners in the Hindenburg matter told the Supreme Court of India.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 04:26 PM IST
