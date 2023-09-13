Congress seeks JPC probe against Adani Group in special session of Parliament1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:22 PM IST
The session is set to begin on 18 September in the old building and the proceedings are expected to shift to the new building on 19 September on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Opposition Congress on 13 September said the special session of the Parliament can begin in the new building with an announcement of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani Group, reported news agency PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message