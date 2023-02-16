Congress seeks probe over ‘use’ of Israeli firm in polls - All you need to know
The Congress drew parallels between Team Jorge and the BJP IT cell, contending that they played a role in spreading ‘fake news’ to influence the country's electoral processes.
Congress leaders on Thursday called for a probe into allegations that an Israeli team of contractors had interfered in Indian elections. Earlier this week an explosive report - released by a media consortium - claimed that an Israeli firm dubbed "Team Jorge" had sought to influence more than 30 elections around the world for clients by hacking, sabotage and spreading disinformation.
