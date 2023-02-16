Congress seeks probe over ‘use’ of Israeli firm in polls - All you need to know

Congress leaders on Thursday called for a probe into allegations that an Israeli team of contractors had interfered in Indian elections. Earlier this week an explosive report - released by a media consortium - claimed that an Israeli firm dubbed "Team Jorge" had sought to influence more than 30 elections around the world for clients by hacking, sabotage and spreading disinformation.

“India's democracy is being hijacked by the ruling party itself. The country's democratic processes are being influenced with the help of an Israeli agency. Sitting in India, they are plotting against India's democracy along with other countries," alleged Congress leader Pawan Khera during a presser on Thursday afternoon.

The Congress drew parallels between Team Jorge and the BJP IT cell, contending that they played a role in spreading ‘fake news’ to influence the country's electoral processes.

इजराइल की खुफिया कंपनी भारत के चुनावों में हेरफेर कर रही है।



यह कंपनी सोशल मीडिया का इस्तेमाल कर दुष्प्रचार करती है। नेताओं की छवि खराब कर लोगों की राय बदलने का काम करती है।



यह खुलासा 'द गार्डियन' की रिपोर्ट में हुआ है।



भारत में इस कंपनी की सेवाएं कौन ले रहा है, इसकी जांच हो। — Congress (@INCIndia) February 16, 2023

“The most precious jewel of our nation is our cherished democracy, which is under attack by Pegasus and Team Jorge. Why are they doing this and for whom? Who is behind all this?" the party asked.

Fellow party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate urged the Narendra Modi government to 'break its silence and say what has been its contribution in saving democracy'. She also stressed the need for a probe into the matter, adding that inaction would imply the government was 'seeking help to interfere in the country's democracy and elections'.

"One of the serious charges that this government faces is data theft and data manipulation to actually tamper with the electoral process. You saw what happened in Karnataka. This government is known to play with big data to its advantage. This is nothing but a murder of democracy," she alleged.

What is Team Jorge?

The secret Israeli group is believed to be comprised of hacking experts and has ‘clients’ around the world. Reports indicate that it is led by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli special forces operative who goes by the pseudonym ‘Jorge’. He had been an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officer with the army before working for two decades in global security, defence, intelligence and law enforcement.

The international investigation suggested that ‘Team Jorge’ had allegedly played a role in offering a sophisticated software package named Advanced Impact Media Solutions to its commercial clients as one of its key services.