Congress leader Vivek Tankha lashed out at the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday amid a surge in terrorist activity. The politician insisted that the abrogation of Article 370 would not ‘change’ Kashmir and stressed the need to address ‘basic issues’. The remarks came mere hours after a CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts.

“As far as terrorism is concerned, we all are one. Everyone is together in all the efforts taken against the terrorism by government. But, I have been saying this to Amit (Shah) and PM Modi that (Article) 370 is not Kashmir. They have abrogated Article 370 due to which Kashmiri Pandits and others are happy. However, the fact is that Kashmir will not change by this. Kashmir will improve when its basic issues are addressed with its stakeholders," he told PTI.