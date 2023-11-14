Sonia Gandhi shifts to Jaipur as Delhi's air pollution spikes
On Tuesday Sonia Gandhi visited Shanti Van memorial along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi have temporarily shifted to Jaipur as Delhi's air pollution level spiked on Tuesday after Diwali. Air quality in parts of the national capital continued in 'Severe' category on Tuesday morning as the city woke up once again to smog that limited visibility.