Congress in Kerala may give CPM or BJP the advantage over Rajya Sabha seats

Behind the exit of Rajya Sabha MP Jose K. Mani from United Democratic Front (UDF), the Congress-led opposition alliance in Kerala, lies a larger story—of how the state's political parties stand to have a reversal of fortunes in the Upper House.

Mani is likely to join Communist Party India (Marxist), or the CPM-led ruling alliance in Kerala, or the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP-led opposition alliance there, giving one of them a one-seat advantage over the Congress in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, the CPM was able to pluck out another Congress ally, the late Veerendra Kumar's Lok Tantrik Janata Dal (LJD), and get him elected to the Upper House in 2018.

By next April, the terms of three more RS leaders—Vayalar Ravi, PV Abdul Wahab and KK Ragesh—will expire. Two of them—Ravi and Wahab—represent the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League respectively; Ragesh is from CPM. But if the RS elections happen before the assembly election next year, given the overwhelming 98 out of the total 140-seats majority the CPM-led ruling front has in the state assembly, two out of three seats will go to the CPM. If the seat vacated by M.P. Veerendrakumar—he died this year—is also filled alongside, it will add another seat to the CPM-fold's tally, apart from the three other seats it already has; the terms of these three MPs don't expire at least until 2022.

So, if the CPM's political manoeuvre to join hands with Mani succeeds, the party, in a year from now, is looking to emerge as the biggest force in Rajya Sabha from Kerala with as many as seven out of the total nine seats. The Congress tally is likely to be reduced to just 2 seats—AK Antony and the person who wins the vacant seat next year.

This would bring the Congress tally even below the BJP's three RS MPs from Kerala (The BJP leaders from Kerala, though, have been elected to the Upper House from other states). Ironically, this is despite the Congress having won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats from Kerala. The Left has only one Lok Sabha MP and the BJP has none. Congress insiders blame the reversal of fortunes squarely on the state unit's focus on local issues rather than the prestige of its parent organisation. They believe the situation is the result of a series of strategic mistakes—one that Jose K. Mani's career best exemplifies.

Mani's RS seat, which he is now using to bargain his entry to other coalitions, was actually a fort of the Congress gifted to him by the party in 2018 to bring KC(M) back to its fold. KC(M) had quit UDF after the assembly elections in 2016 following differences between K.M. Mani and Congress leaders. Offering him a Rajya Sabha seat was widely seen as a move to pacify KM Mani, despite severe opposition to the move from young leaders and factions within the Congress. Former party president VM Sudheeran called it a "Himalayan blunder". The party even had to issue a gag order to silence protesters.

But some differ. "Every time, we took a decision based on the ground realities," said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity. "We believe the rival faction of Jose K. Mani in KC(M) has much more local clout to win the next local body polls and the assembly election next year. It is absolutely necessary for Congress since Kerala is one of the last posts, and our national footprint is fast vanishing. So losing Mani's RS seat to rival fronts is actually a small price we pay to get more assembly seats here, which could give us more RS seats later. Already Congress dominates the Lok Sabha seats from Kerala, so winning the state assembly polls could make us the dominant party in the state in the near future. The CPM and the BJP would come in second and third places only," the person said.

