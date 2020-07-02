Congress in Kerala may give CPM or BJP the advantage over Rajya Sabha seats

But some differ. "Every time, we took a decision based on the ground realities," said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity. "We believe the rival faction of Jose K. Mani in KC(M) has much more local clout to win the next local body polls and the assembly election next year. It is absolutely necessary for Congress since Kerala is one of the last posts, and our national footprint is fast vanishing. So losing Mani's RS seat to rival fronts is actually a small price we pay to get more assembly seats here, which could give us more RS seats later. Already Congress dominates the Lok Sabha seats from Kerala, so winning the state assembly polls could make us the dominant party in the state in the near future. The CPM and the BJP would come in second and third places only," the person said.