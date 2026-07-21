Congress surprised its own MPs, Centre with protest at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg | Report explains how

The Congress' top leadership surprised not just the government and the police but also several of its MPs in staging a sit-in at one of the gates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

For the party's top leaders to stage a protest at such a high-security area, it was important to maintain secrecy as otherwise the area could have been blockaded, a party leader in the know of the developments said.

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MPs were told that they need to reach party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence - 10 Rajaji Marg - for wishing him on his birthday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted Congress leaders to hold a protest at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg? ⌵ The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Modi and to address police brutality against students during a previous protest. 2 How did Congress MPs react to the surprise sit-in protest organized by their leadership? ⌵ Many Congress MPs were caught off guard by the surprise sit-in protest. They were initially instructed to gather at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, unaware of the planned move to protest outside the Prime Minister's residence. 3 Why did Rahul Gandhi refuse to leave the protest despite government requests? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi refused to leave the protest as he demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and insisted on a discussion regarding police actions affecting students in Parliament. 4 How did the government respond to the protest at Prime Minister Modi's residence? ⌵ The government responded by sending Union Minister Jitendra Singh and the Home Secretary to persuade the Congress leaders to vacate the site, after which police forcibly removed and detained them when talks failed. 5 What were the consequences of the Congress protest near the PM's residence? ⌵ The protest led to dramatic scenes, resulting in the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Congress leaders, while over 118 police personnel were reported injured due to confrontations during the protests.

Therefore, many MPs were oblivious to what was coming and reached Kharge's residence. They were then asked to follow Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as suddenly the top leaders moved towards the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg gate which is about 500 metres from Kharge's house.

Other party leaders also had no clue about the development and they reached the spot as soon as the word spread.

Only the top leaders were in the know of the move and they reached Kharge's residence after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned. Most MPs, however, had no clue about the plan.

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Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a sit-in at one of the gates of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, along with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed by the police while demanding Modi's resignation.

The surprise sit-in by the Congress top brass at the high security zone sent the government into a tizzy, prompting it to rush Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to persuade the leaders of opposition to vacate the sensitive site.

Gandhi's discussion with the minister lasted a few minutes, after which Singh and the home secretary left as talks remained inconclusive.

Soon after Singh left, the police in the evening forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and other leaders.

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As police swooped down on the site, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha could be seen lying on the ground and resisting as security personnel tried to pick him up. He was hurt in the process.

Also Read | Who got the punishment? Rahul Gandhi asks as CJP peaceful protest turns chaotic

"Democracy in India is happening right now," Gandhi said as the police tried to forcibly remove him from the site.

There were dramatic scenes with Priyanka Gandhi hanging on the door of the police bus even after it started moving.