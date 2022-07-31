Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs held with cash in West Bengal

Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs held with cash in West Bengal1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
The suspension is effective with immediate effect.
Congress on 31 July suspended three Jharkhand MLAs who were held by West Bengal Police in Howrah district with a huge amount of cash. The suspension is effective with immediate effect.
Briefing the press, Jharkhand Congress' General Secretary and In-charge said, "The three MLAs, who were held with a mountain of cash yesterday, have been suspended from the party with immediate effect."
Earlier on 30 July, the West Bengal police stopped three Jharkhand Congress MLAs with a huge amount of cash inside their car.
"We got a specific input on the basis of which we stopped the car. Three MLAs from Jharkhand were in the car and we found a lot of cash inside. We had to ask for a counting machine because of the volume of cash. We will be able to tell how much cash was recovered only after full counting is done," SP Rural Howrah Swati Bhangalia said.
The police intercepted the SUV in which MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Panchla police station area at Howrah.
Ansari is the MLA of Jamtara, while Kachchap is the legislator of Khijri in Ranchi district, and Kongari is the MLA of Kolebira in Simdega district.
Also police arrested two other persons in the SUV which mentioned MLA Jamtara Jharkhand" along with the Congress' election symbol, said the police.
Notably, JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-Congress alliance is in power in Jharkhand and BJP is in Opposition.
With ANI inputs.
