Congress suspends Sanjay Jha over 'anti-party' activities

Congress party on Tuesday suspended its Maharashtra leader Sanjay Jha over 'anti party' activities. The development comes less than a month after he was removed as party spokesperson.

"Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline," Balasaheb Thorat, Congress state unit chief said in a press release on late Tuesday evening.

Last month, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had removed Jha as a party spokesperson in backdrop of an article he wrote in Times of India where he was critical in his views about the party. Earlier this month, Jha resigned as president of Maharashtra unit of All India Professional Congress (AIPC) saying his "political outspokenness" conflicted with the official position.

"Frankly, after what I have seen the party do over last couple of weeks, nothing surprises me. What is the anti-party activity one has done? One has just tried to counsel the party," Jha told NDTV soon after the announcement was made adding that internal democracy was need of the hour.

Over the last one month Jha has been vocal about his views over the party on social media accounts as well as media interviews. Over the last two days he has been critical over party's handling of developments in Rajasthan. He has spoken about lack of internal democracy in the party, need for organisational polls among others.

Incidentally, Jha's suspension came on a day when party removed Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan state unit chief over his revolt against chief minister Ashok Gehlot led government.

