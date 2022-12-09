Congress to decide name of Himachal CM by evening: Frontrunner Pratibha Singh

A day after Congress wrested power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh on 9 December said that the party will hold a meeting in the evening and then deciding the name of the CM.
"We'll be holding a meeting in the evening and then deciding the name of the CM. There's no groupism and everybody is with us," Pratibha Singh said.
Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla showcasing their support to her while stopping Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carcade.
As per details, Pratibha Singh is considered a key frontrunner for the chief minister's post, followed by former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri.
Apart from Pratibha Singh, her son Vikramaditya Singh won the Shimla (rural) seat once held by his fathe, and can be chosen as state CM.
In the recent held state Assembly elections, Congress won 40 seats, while BJP managedd to secure only 25 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Debutant Aam Aadmi Party falied to excite, getting less than 2 per cent of the votes.
