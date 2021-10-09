Indian National Congress party will be holding Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on October 16 in New Delhi. At the meeting, the members will discuss the current political situation, forthcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections.

The party has decided to call the meeting after some quarters within the Congress demanded discussions on important issues, including some defections in the recent past.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also wrote to the party president for the meeting.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted, "A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Saturday, the 16th October, 2021 at 10 am at AICC Office, 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi to discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections and organisational elections.

Youth Congress staged a protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest in Delhi over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people were killed, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his hunger strike after two days, after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the crime branch earlier today in the morning.

On October 6, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi met families of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

