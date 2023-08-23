Congress to launch 'Ghar Ghar Congress' in Odisha on September 151 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Congress party to launch 'Ghar Ghar Congress' in Odisha ahead of elections. Odisha leaders unhappy with CWC appointments.
Congress party will be launching 'Ghar Ghar Congress' in Odisha on 15th September ahead of the general election and state's assembly election. Under this programme, the Congress leaders will visit each house of the state to deliver the message. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattnaik attacked the ruling Biju Janata Dal government saying that, "how the Odisha government is neglecting OBC, SC and ST and how BJP and BJD leaders are looting Odisha will be highlighted in the house visits".