Congress party will be launching 'Ghar Ghar Congress' in Odisha on 15th September ahead of the general election and state's assembly election. Under this programme, the Congress leaders will visit each house of the state to deliver the message. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattnaik attacked the ruling Biju Janata Dal government saying that, "how the Odisha government is neglecting OBC, SC and ST and how BJP and BJD leaders are looting Odisha will be highlighted in the house visits".

Notably, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has been in power in the state five times. In the 2019 assembly election, Patnaik became the CM of Odisha for the fifth time.

He is one of the longest-serving chief ministers in Indian politics.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among Odisha Congress leaders as only one person from the state has been included in the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC). On this matter, OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak said, It would have been better if two to three leaders from Odisha would have been included in the CWC. They may extend the CWC and I will urge the party high command to include more members from Odisha."

The OPCC president, however, said only one leader Bhakta Das, who is an AICC general secretary in charge of Mizoram, Manipur, and Bihar, has been included in the CWC list.

On Sunday Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the new Congress Working Committee taking a total of 39 leaders. However, there was "none" from Odisha, alleged senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray.

Stating that it was an "injustice" meted out to the Congress leaders in Odisha, Routray said he would write a letter to Kharge and Sonia Gandhi with a request to include some leaders from the state.

Former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said that the AICC has picked up the leaders keeping in view the importance of the state and the individual persons.

"They might have not considered anyone from Odisha suitable for the CWC," he said.