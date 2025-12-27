Congress to launch 'MGNREGA Bachao' Andolan, Kharge says party will fight against VB-G RAM G Act

The Indian National Congress (INC) has decided to launch the ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ Andolan from January 5, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday, adding that the party will fight against the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act both on the streets and in Parliament.

"Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is not just a scheme but the Right to Work given by the Constitution. People are angry over repeal of MGNREGA, govt will have to face the consequences," PTI quoted Kharge as saying at Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said that the party would strongly oppose the VB-G RAM G Act and fight against it, expressing confidence that the entire Opposition would come together in resistance. He described the move as a severe blow to states and poor people, alleging that it was pushed through unilaterally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, similar to demonetisation.

“PM single handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter,” claimed Gandhi. He further stated that MGNREGA was not just an employment programme but a development framework that had been widely appreciated across the world.