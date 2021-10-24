Congress party will organise a protest against the rising petrol and diesel price for 15 days in November. The protest will start on November 14 and will end on November 29. "We're going to have continuous agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

The protest will witness events like 'Padayatra' being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas.

"During these 15 days - one week entire Congress committees will also do 'Padayatra' throughout the country in their respective areas," Venugopal added.

The opposition leaders have continued to slam the central government for unprecedented fuel price hikes in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday. With a hike of ₹0.35, the price of petrol in the Delhi increased to ₹107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of ₹0.35 in the national capital thereby amounting to ₹96.32 per litre respectively today.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices today. Petrol witnesses a hike of ₹0.34 and costs ₹113.46 per litre, while diesel rates sored by ₹0.38 amounting to ₹104.38.

The total increase in petrol price since May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels now totals ₹36.33 per litre. Diesel rates have during this period gone up by ₹26.93 per litre.

The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. While petrol is above ₹100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than a dozen states.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as $19 per barrel. While international prices have since recovered to $85, excise duty has remained at ₹32.9 per litre on petrol and ₹31.8 on diesel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.