Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Congress to observe nationwide protest on 5 Aug due to price rise, unemployment issues

Congress to observe nationwide protest on 5 Aug due to price rise, unemployment issues

Cong to observe nationwide protest due to price rise, unemployment issues
1 min read . 08:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • Party MPs will hold ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ from Parliament to register their protest over the issues
  • Meanwhile, CWC members & senior leadership will participate in ‘PM House gherao’ that day

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Congress party will be observing a massive nationwide protest on 5 August on price rise and unemployment. As per the plan, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues. Meanwhile, CWC members & senior leadership will participate in "PM House gherao" that day

Congress party will be observing a massive nationwide protest on 5 August on price rise and unemployment. As per the plan, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues. Meanwhile, CWC members & senior leadership will participate in "PM House gherao" that day

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.