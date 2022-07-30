Cong to observe nationwide protest due to price rise, unemployment issues

Party MPs will hold ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ from Parliament to register their protest over the issues
Meanwhile, CWC members & senior leadership will participate in ‘PM House gherao’ that day
Congress party will be observing a massive nationwide protest on 5 August on price rise and unemployment. As per the plan, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues. Meanwhile, CWC members & senior leadership will participate in "PM House gherao" that day
