Congress to reserve 50% of all party positions for women, youth in new organisational change
The party amended its Constitution and made the social change at its 85th plenary session in Raipur.
The Congress Party decided to provide a 50 percent reservation to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), women, youth and minorities in its working committee and at all party positions, in a landmark organisational change. This constitution amendment was made at the party's 85th plenary session in Raipur. The party said that the decision is the beginning of a new chapter of social justice.
