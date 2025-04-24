Congress urges NDA govt to intensify efforts against Pahalgam attack terrorists, calls for all-party meeting

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has requested the Modi administration to mobilise resources for tracking terrorists and to hold an all-party meeting.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published24 Apr 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge asks the government to conduct an all-party meeting.
Mallikarjun Kharge asks the government to conduct an all-party meeting.(Sansad TV)

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to deploy all the resources to track down all the terrorists in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. He further asked the government to convene an all-party meeting, consider their suggestions, in view of the attack, reported PTI.

