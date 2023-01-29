Congress uses Hindenburg to attack govt: 'LIC lost ₹22,442 cr, but...'3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:39 AM IST
- Kharge said LIC continues to invest more money into Gautam Adani's flagship unit
- Shares of Adani plunged following a report from Hindenburg research
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday raised concerns about the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's exposure to the Adani group as shares of Adani plunged following a report from US short seller Hindenburg research.
