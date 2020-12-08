Congress using farmers to oppose only PM Modi, says Giriraj Singh

NEW DELHI : Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that Congress is using farmers' protest only to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, when asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's opposition to new farm laws, Singh said, "Congress has become a party of dual policy, the Opposition has no issues left. They are doing only PM Modi's opposition using farmers protest as a pretext."

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP MP said, "Rahul Gandhi thinks that Adani and Ambani may make wheat in a factory because once he (Rahul Gandhi) was making potato in a factory. So he has no idea. He does not know about poverty and what are the issues of farmers. He uses words given by others."

"Does he know that in 6 years Modiji has increased MSP over 40% on wheat and paddy. How much Congress had increased?" the BJP leader asked.

Hitting out at the RJD along with the Congress, Singh said, "RJD and Congress are doing hooliganism in several parts of Bihar today."

"I am not going to comment on farmer union talks are going on with them. We have brought laws in favour of farmers," the Minister added.

As the farmers' agitation intensified, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Monday demanded revocation of the new farm laws passed by Parliament.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

