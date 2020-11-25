Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away at 71, PM, Rahul express grief

New Delhi: Ahmed Patel, Congress treasurer and one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi, passed away on Wednesday morning after a brief illness. Patel was 71 and had served in the Congress party for over five decades.

"With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father Mr. Ahmed Patel on 25 November at 3.30AM. After testing positive for covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failure," Faisal Patel, Ahmed Patel's son posted on Twitter on early Wednesday morning.

Patel had tested covid-19 positive and was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on 15 November.

From being an eight-time arliamentarian from Gujarat, treasurer of Congress party, parliamentary secretary to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and political secretary to Sonia Gandhi – Patel had donned many hats within the party. Known as the ultimate crisis manager, Patel had pulled the party out of several internal turf fights and troubles with difficult alliance partners.

“Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Congress’ former president Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed their grief.

"It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset.We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz and the family," Rahul posted on Twitter.

Months ahead of the 2019 general elections, Patel had been appointed as the treasurer of the Congress party. He continued to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party.

"Ahmedji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace," Priyanka posted on Twitter.

