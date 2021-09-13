Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away at a private hospital on Monday. He was 80. Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance," the Congress tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said: “Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."

Fernandes was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment, in UPA government. He was among the closest confidants of the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He was also the Chairman of Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee.

Fernandes was previously the AICC General Secretary, the Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Dr Manmohan Singh's first UPA government. He also served as Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi.

The Congress leader was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 from Udupi constituency in Karnataka. He was re-elected to the lower house in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 from the same constituency.

Later, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1998. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2004. From 2004 to 2009, he held a number of portfolios such as Statistics and Programme Implementation, NRI Affairs, Youth and Sports Affairs and Labour and Employment. He served two terms as a member of the Council of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

