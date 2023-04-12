Rajanandini, the daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa has joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka. The political heat in the poll-bound state is intensifying with several leaders changing ships before the crucial elections.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa was present during the induction of Rajanandini into the BJP. She expressed displeasure over the denial of the ticket from Congress and said that the BJP warmly welcomed her into the party.

"I expected that they (Congress) would recognize me and give me a ticket, but I didn't get the opportunity. They (BJP) warmly welcomed me and I will work for the party. I am a worker, I can work anywhere," Dr. Rajanandini said.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savadi resigned as a member of the Legislative Council and from the primary membership of the BJP after the party denied him the ticket for the Athani constituency.

"I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," Savadi said.

The troubles for BJP do not stop here as the supporters of sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake are protesting since Tuesday evening after the leader was denied the ticket.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar also displayed rebellious colors after the denial of the ticket and said that he will fight the upcoming assembly elections at any cost. The central leadership has called the leader to Delhi.

"I received a message from the seniors in the party that I am a senior and a former chief minister. So (I must) make way for others…" a visibly irked Shettar, 67, was quoted by the news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai addressed a press conference over a spate of disagreements and said "189 candidates' names have been declared. Consensus is there in almost all areas. Some people disagree (with the list) and a discussion will be done with them. I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) and asked him not to take any hasty decision."

Read More: 'Unacceptable decision:' Karnataka BJP in crises as former CM expresses displeasure