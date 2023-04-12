Congress veteran's daughter Rajanandini joins BJP ahead of Karnataka elections2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:34 PM IST
- Rajanandini expressed displeasure over the denial of the ticket from Congress and said that the BJP warmly welcomed her into the party
Rajanandini, the daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa has joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka. The political heat in the poll-bound state is intensifying with several leaders changing ships before the crucial elections.
