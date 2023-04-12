Congress veteran's daughter Rajanandini joins BJP ahead of Karnataka elections

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai addressed a press conference over a spate of disagreements and said "189 candidates' names have been declared. Consensus is there in almost all areas. Some people disagree (with the list) and a discussion will be done with them. I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) and asked him not to take any hasty decision."

