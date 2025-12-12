Congress veteran Shivraj Patil dies: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead condolences for former Union minister

Condolences poured in after senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur on Friday. He was 90 and died at home earlier in the day.

Patil had been ill for the past few days. He was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district of Maharashtra.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep sorrow and support to the family of the late Congress leader, following his demise at the age of 90. Taking it to X, the President paid tribute to Patil, recalling that he held various positions of power throughout his political career.

“In the demise of senior political leader Shri Shivraj Patil Ji, we have lost a prominent public figure. During his long public life, he held many important positions including those of Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor and longstanding Member of Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers,” she wrote on X.

Here's what leaders said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his sorrow at the passing of the senior Congress leader, remembered Patil as an experienced leader who dedicated his life to public service and the welfare of society.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society."

Recalling his most recent meeting with Patil, PM Modi added, “I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, recalling his service to the country in various capacities and his “contributions towards India's progress”.

Taking to X, Singh wrote, “Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Shivraj Patil ji. He was a seasoned leader, who served the country in various capacities and made effective contributions towards India's progress. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his deep condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, remembering him as a leader with vast knowledge of public affairs.

In a post on X, the Union Minister also conveyed his condolences to Shivraj Patil's family members and well-wishers. “Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Ji. With a career spanning several decades, Patil Ji was known for his vast knowledge of public affairs and his dedicated service. Heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers,” Shah wrote on X.

Earlier today, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief on the demise of Congress leader Shivraj Patil, calling it an “irreparable loss” to the party.

Taking it to X, he wrote, “The news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shri Shivraj Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the party...His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered...In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the entire Patil family, their well-wishers, and supporters.”

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on the demise of former Union Home Minister & Congress leader Shivraj Patil. She said, “This is a very sad thing.”

On Congress Lok Sabha MPs' meeting chaired by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP K Suresh says, “This morning, in our Congress Lok Sabha MPs' meeting, we passed a condolence resolution. Shivraj Patil was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party... This is a huge loss for the country.”

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule mourned Patil’s death, saying his passing marks the loss of a leader with vast parliamentary experience. Latur MLA Amit Deshmukh also offered his tributes to Patil.

Known for his dignified conduct, he never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations, said a Congress leader.

Congress MP Dharmvir Gandhi said that Patil's demise is a matter of great sadness for all of us and for the people of this country. “He worked in Indian politics for a long time. We are proud that he was associated with the Congress and he did a lot for the development of Maharashtra and modern Maharashtra...,” he added.

Political career of Patil Patil entered national politics in 1980 when he was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha, and went on to retain the seat for seven consecutive terms until 2004.

He was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for a long and distinguished career marked by several key roles in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures. A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life.

Patil was also known for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation. His command over Marathi, English, and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of constitutional matters, made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time, added the party leader.

In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses.