Karnataka village tense after Hanuman flag removed; police use force to quell unrest

A massive political tension has erupted between ruling and opposition parties at Karnataka's Keragodu village after the authorities removed Lord Hanuman's flag--a saffron flag bearing lord Hanuman's portrait, from a 108-ft-tall flag post. Several members of the BJP, JD(S), and Bajrang Dal gathered near the flag post and protested against the ruling Congress government in the state and authorities following the removal of the Hanuman flag. In order to quell the unrest, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed in the village and cops resorted to lathi charges as well on Sunday. The police and administration replaced the Hanuma flag with the national tricolour on the flagpole yesterday. Lok Sabha 2024 a ‘battle of ideologies’: Congress could be a game-changer if... Meanwhile on Monday, police remained vigilant in Keragodu village. Notably, BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra has directed party leaders and workers to hold a protest at all the district headquarters of the state on Monday, condemning the "anti-Hindu policy" of the state's Congress government and for "insulting" the National Flag.

How did the issue start?

Karnataka's Keragodu village residents and 12 other neighbouring villages funded the installation of the flag post near Rangamandira. Reportedly, BJP and JD(S) workers were actively involved in this initiative.

They raised a saffron flag featuring Hanuman's image, prompting opposition from some individuals who filed a complaint with the administration.

Following the complaint, the taluk panchayat executive officer directed the gram panchayat officials to remove the flag. Several villagers, including a significant number of women, vehemently protested against the removal. Some activists and villagers stayed vigilant even after midnight on Saturday fearing that the flagpole would be removed.

Some protestors directed their anger towards the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and Mandya Congress MLA Ganiga Ravikumar, chanting slogans against them. The protestors refused to relent and affixed a flex board featuring a portrait of Lord Ram along with a smaller saffron flag at the base of the flagpole.

Tension persisted on Sunday morning, leading to a heated exchange between the police and protesting villagers and activists as the cops removed the saffron flag in the presence of senior district officials. Mandya District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said that the flagpole's location falls under the panchayat's jurisdiction, and permission was obtained to hoist the national flag, which was done on Republic Day, "but it was replaced by another flag that evening". However, he expressed readiness to support the installation of the Hanuman flag at a private place or near a temple.

What Karnataka govt say?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that instead of hoisting the national flag, a 'bhagwa dwaja' (saffron flag) had been raised. "It is not right. I have asked (the authorities concerned) to hoist the national flag."

Karnataka Hanuman flag row: Siddaramaiah defends the move amid protest

What BJP say?

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka in Bengaluru condemned the government's "anti-Hindu stance" and police intervention, stating that the Hanuma dwaja was raised with the gram panchayat's approval, but the Congress government "all of a sudden" removed it. Labelling the government's action an "anti-Rama stand" and an "insult to lord Hanuman", he asked. "What was the need for police action? Why didn't the administration speak to the villagers?

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused the government of removing the flag using "police oppression" and creating a situation for law and order to deteriorate. He claimed that the authorities had disrespected the National Flag as well. "The national flag was disrespected, as authorities have violated the rule of hoisting it at 9 am and lowering it in the evening," he explained.

