As the Karnataka Assembly elections approach, BJP leaders have linked it to Rahul Gandhi's recent conviction and consequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged on Saturday that the Opposition party had refrained from countering the verdict because it wanted to ‘encash’ on the issue for the polls.

Prasad alleged that the Congress did not press its battery of lawyers into service immediately to obtain a stay on Gandhi’s conviction by a Gujarat court with a view to “encashing" the issue in the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka.

"He is not the only one, 32 leaders have been disqualified across the country, including six from the BJP," the senior BJP leader said.

The senior Congress leader was handed a two year jail term earlier this week in a criminal defamation case. This was followed by his suspension from the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting an outcry from Opposition leaders.

“You have the right to criticise. You don't have the right to abuse and insult. He abused and insulted (a backward community) in a public meeting. The court gave him a chance to apologise. He said he won't apologise," Prasad said on Saturday.

The Congress leader meanwhile asserted that he was not Veer Savarkar and would not apologise. “My name in not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone."

As the Karnataka polls approach, the Congress on Saturday announced its first list of candidates. The names of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State party president DK Shivakumar are included among the list of 124 candidates.

(With inputs from agencies)