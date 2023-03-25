Congress wants to ‘encash’ on Rahul Gandhi's conviction for Karnataka polls, says BJP1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress was attempting to project Rahul Gandhi as a victim for electoral gains in Karnataka.
As the Karnataka Assembly elections approach, BJP leaders have linked it to Rahul Gandhi's recent conviction and consequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged on Saturday that the Opposition party had refrained from countering the verdict because it wanted to ‘encash’ on the issue for the polls.
