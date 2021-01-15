OPEN APP
Congress will not relent until farm laws withdrawn, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the protest
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the protest

Congress will not relent until farm laws withdrawn, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 02:44 PM IST

  • Launching an attack on the central government, the opposition leader said that the BJP is 'not to help farmers, but to finish them'
  • The Congress is taking out protest marches at all state capitals in the country and will gherao Raj Bhawans

Leading the party's protest in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that they will not give up till the contentious farm laws are scrapped.

"BJP government will have to withdraw the laws. Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed," said Gandhi.

Further launching an attack on the central government, the opposition leader said that the BJP is "not to help farmers, but to finish them".

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

"The three (farm) laws have been brought to finish the farmers. If we don't stop this now, it will continue to happen in other sectors too. Narendra Modi does not respect the farmers. The farmers will neither deter nor fear," said Gandhi.

"The Narendra Modi government earlier tried to take away the land of farmers, when it brought the land acquisition act and the Congress party stopped them at that time. Now the BJP and their two-three friends are once again attacking the farmers and have brought these three farm laws," he added.

He was accompanied by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders of the Delhi Congress at the protest outside the Delhi LG's residence.

The Congress is taking out protest marches at all state capitals in the country and will gherao Raj Bhawans. The party is also protesting against the fuel price hike.

They also met the party MPs who are protesting against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar.

The protests come on a day the government is holding the ninth round of talks with leaders of farm unions to end the deadlock over their agitation.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

