Congress will sweep Madhya Pradesh elections..I can guarantee this: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 31 December claimed that his party will sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be seen nowhere.
Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money."
Adding more he said, "There is huge undercurrent against BJP. The fight between BJP & Congress is no more a tactical political fight. Opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable.
The Congress leader even said that he considers BJP as his 'guru" (teacher) as the party shows him a roadmap and teaches him 'what should never be done'.
"I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done."
Speaking about his Bharat Jodo Yatra, that entered New Delhi on December 24 before taking a nine-day break, he said, "When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice and feelings."
"The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want 'Mohabbat ka Hindustan'," he said in an open invite to the other parties of the opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on 7 September, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.
The Congress claims it is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India. Through this yatra, Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country".
