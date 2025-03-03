The tragic and brutal murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal has sent shockwaves, leaving her family and loved ones devastated. Himani’s body was found on 1 March inside a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak, sparking outrage and sorrow. As the Haryana Police arrested one accused in connection with her death, a Special Investigation Task Force (SIT) has been formed to uncover the truth behind this heinous crime.

Here is what we know so far about the tragic case of Himani Narwal Discovery of the Body Himani Narwal’s body was found in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak. "It was found that the age of the deceased was between 20 and 22 years. She had a scarf wrapped around her neck. The woman's hands had mehndi designs on them, indicating that she had been part of some celebration recently," ANI quoted Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh. The circumstances surrounding her death have raised many questions.

Also Read | Who was Himani Narwal? Congress worker who gained fame during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Arrest of an Accused The Haryana Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the murder. Authorities have formed a Special Investigation Task Force (SIT) to probe the case further and ensure a thorough investigation. "We have arrested one accused, and further investigations are ongoing," a Haryana police official said, PTI reported.

Brother demands death penalty for accused Himani Narwal, the brother of the deceased on Monday demanded the death penalty for the accused. Speaking with ANI, Himani Narwal's brother, Jatin said that the police is yet to reveal the identity of the accused and urged the media not to spread misinformation relating to the death of his sister.

"One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media. I request media not to spread misinformation. We will get justice. We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information. We want death penalty for the accused," Jatin said

The Uncle of Himani Narwal also demanded justice, "Whoever the accused is, we want justice. Till the time the identity of the accused is revealed, we will not cremate her. We have had no contact with the police," Ravinder said.

Also Read | First arrest made in Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case

Police Investigation The SIT has recovered Himani’s phone and is using cyber and forensic tools to examine all possible angles in the case.

Shocking Allegations by Himani's Mother Himani's mother, Savita, has made alarming statements, blaming both the party and the election process for her daughter’s death. She believes that Himani’s growing stature within the Congress party, including her close connections with prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and the Hooda family, may have led to jealousy and enmity, resulting in her murder. Savita also revealed that Himani had been receiving threats prior to her death.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," Savita said, ANI reported

"We received a phone call from the Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda). I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice...," she added.

Political Reactions The political community has reacted strongly. BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary has condemned the incident and called for severe punishment for the criminals involved.